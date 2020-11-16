Language Learning Edu-tech Web App

👋🏾 Hey hey hey

Fluent City is a simple, easy-to-use web platform that makes learning a new language fun. Our team helped Fluent City design, develop, and launch its post-login platform from multiple user perspectives. Students can view teacher bios, book a lesson, view previous and upcoming lessons, and more. Teachers are able to communicate schedule availability, view upcoming lessons, and provide lesson recaps to students. Fluent City allows you to learn a new language online with a live instructor OR in-person — check them out and let us know what you think!

