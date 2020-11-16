Signature 365 Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Approved Logo myself and @Ted worked on for Signature 365. Signature 365 is an email signature manager. The idea behind the logo is text fields with the highlighted bottom shape as the signature. Would love to hear your thoughts below ⬇️
Thanks! Hit 'L' to show your appreciation! ❤️