Signature 365 Logo signature email s letter typography icon logo design pattern vector custom logotype brand identity design sketch branding
Signature 365 Logo signature email s letter typography icon logo design pattern vector custom logotype brand identity design sketch branding
Approved Logo myself and @Ted worked on for Signature 365. Signature 365 is an email signature manager. The idea behind the logo is text fields with the highlighted bottom shape as the signature. Would love to hear your thoughts below ⬇️

