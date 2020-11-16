Zach's Construction Logomark

Dominic Skeete

Zach's Construction & Management Services Inc. is a construction company that builds “turn-key” homes for residential owners.

Client: Zach’s Construction & Management Services Inc.
Deliverables: Brand Identity
Location: St. Philip, Barbados
Created: January 2019

