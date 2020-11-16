Advancing Research on Change

About ARC: Our team aims to bring together university faculty, community stakeholders, developers, and students at various levels of training interested in better understanding the science of addiction and recovery. We believe our team-based approach gives us a unique vantage point from which to develop new solutions and move the field forward. We disseminate our work through research publications, conference presentations, podcast episodes, and other training opportunities. We are also dedicated to social justice, health equity, and the recruitment, retention, and career development of trainees from historically underrepresented backgrounds (e.g., ethno-racial minorities, individuals in recovery)