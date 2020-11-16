Lila Tretout

First linocut

Lila Tretout
Lila Tretout
  • Save
First linocut stars fire linoprint linocut blackandwhite patterns hand texture illustration
Download color palette

Here is my first linocut 🦓🦓
What do you think?

✨ FOLLOW ME ✨

InstagramBehance

View all tags
Posted on Nov 16, 2020
Lila Tretout
Lila Tretout

More by Lila Tretout

View profile
    • Like