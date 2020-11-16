Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Circular calendar is not the most functional of calendars, but an attractive one.
Journey began in Illustrator, where was created a polar grid, made some modifications to it and then copied and pasted that into InDesign.
The numbering achieved through auto-numbering and the application of a few nifty InDesign tricks.
Gradient which fills the polar grid shape was created in Photoshop.
InDesign's gradients just didn't give me the gradient I needed for this project.

Check out more on Behance http://be.net/gallery/99401695/Circular-calendar

Круговой календарь - необычной формы календарь, основная часть которого была сделана в программе InDesign.
Программы Illustrator и Photoshop также были задействованы.

