Website Design

Website Design
Softaccel Solutions, a relatively new software company with which I started collaborating with the development of the logo design. Together with the client we made a structure, then I made the prototype of the site, and after approving and signing the prototype I realized the design. The client wanted a clean, modern and bright design and was satisfied with the result.

