Molly Paterson

Ballo Trail Association

Molly Paterson
Molly Paterson
Hire Me
  • Save
Ballo Trail Association mountains mountain bike balls trail association ballo dundee downhill mtb bike adventure mountain illustration mountain biking logo graphic design branding design
Ballo Trail Association mountains mountain bike balls trail association ballo dundee downhill mtb bike adventure mountain illustration mountain biking logo graphic design branding design
Ballo Trail Association mountains mountain bike balls trail association ballo dundee downhill mtb bike adventure mountain illustration mountain biking logo graphic design branding design
Download color palette
  1. 05.png
  2. tshirts.png
  3. ballodesign.png

Ballo Trail Association is a group of mountain bikers that want to keep the local trails running sweet and spicy. I designed a logo and t-shirt illustration to help raise funds.

Molly Paterson
Molly Paterson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Molly Paterson

View profile
    • Like