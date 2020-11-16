DIGITAL CREATOR

A year back I started working with digital illustrations, and soon it became an obsession, I started experimenting and exploring more, after that I thought of creating my Instagram page to show some of them. To be honest I started my page to create an interactive space with other creators, but eventually the loads of inspiration that I received led me to create and share more of my works. This illustration is a part of my CREATOR series, which I dedicated to our creative community.

I'm available for hire,

Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :

https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/