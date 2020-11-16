Telemedicine App Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends! Really wanna share with you this design for a Telemed app!



In a nutshell: you find a doctor for a session and make an appointment with them in a free time slot. The doctor can prescribe tests, leave a report about the session, and write a prescription for medications. There is a video call option and there is a chat option.



👩🏼‍💻 On the left screen there is a video call with your doctor. You can see the doctor, turn on/off your camera and open/close the chat.



👨🏻‍⚕️ You can filter your doctor's choice by appointment cost, rating, or work experience. In the middle screen — selecting a doctor after filling in the filters. You can swipe doctor cards to the right and left + select the doctor you like.



📆 The right screen: a calendar. You can view upcoming and past sessions and your medication intake, and also view notifications that you receive.



🍆 The color solution was to pull up the colors from the existing branding. We didn't want to use the classic medical blue and green colors, to avoid being banal. We decided to go for style and took a combination of dark eggplant and bright orange. Orange is like a primari color because it is bright + it is well-visible on any background.



Created by Julia Tikhiy-Tishchenko

