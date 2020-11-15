Mainland – Album Artwork

Soaring melody lines and anthemic guitar riffs lay the foundation for incredibly raw lyrics of Jordan Colle’s latest album “Mainland”. We had the opportunity to collaborate with him to visualize the journey that has defined his personal testimony over the past few years. Finding his way through the fog to find his mainland. Inspired by surfer rock and printing processes, this album artwork and its release collateral serves to bridge the gap between the tender-hearted ballads and face-melting bangers.