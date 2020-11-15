Hasan Mahmud

letter mark logo

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
  • Save
letter mark logo lettermark minimalist logo branding brand identity modern logo colorful logo
Download color palette

Project: Logo Design
Company Name: EWH
Industry: Real Estate Company
Location: CA
Concept: E+W+H (Negative Space)
Logo type : Modern+iconic

Available for Logo Design or Branding Project:

hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram

Behance

Pinterest

Linkedin

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud

More by Hasan Mahmud

View profile
    • Like