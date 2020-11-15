The Kosmetik Bar Logomark

The Kosmetik Bar is a retail store that provides cosmetic products and makeup services by the owner, Keisha Payne. In our initial conversation, she mentioned the reason behind the K's in Kosmetik was because it was the initial to her name.

Using that as our inspiration, we focused on the K for the logomark and accentuated it with gradients of nude, copper, and a deep rich purple to attract her predominantly female demographic to aid in her business goals.

Client: The Kosmetik Bar

Deliverables: Logo

Location: St. Michael, Barbados

Created: July 2017

