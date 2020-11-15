Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Kosmetik Bar Logomark cosmetics cosmetic logo symbol mark branding icon k icon kosmetikbar logomark identity minimal logo k letter logo k logo
The Kosmetik Bar is a retail store that provides cosmetic products and makeup services by the owner, Keisha Payne. In our initial conversation, she mentioned the reason behind the K's in Kosmetik was because it was the initial to her name.

Using that as our inspiration, we focused on the K for the logomark and accentuated it with gradients of nude, copper, and a deep rich purple to attract her predominantly female demographic to aid in her business goals.

Client: The Kosmetik Bar
Deliverables: Logo
Location: St. Michael, Barbados
Created: July 2017

