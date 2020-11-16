Cosmin Serban

Flat Character Design Illustration - Video and email

Flat Character Design Illustration - Video and email design vector lofi minimal email video illustration art illustrations illustration illustrator flat design flat illustration flat design flatdesign flat
Flat illustration of a character that's using a video app over email.

For the full design process of this illustration check out the tutorial: https://youtu.be/Ec-6K0rtsdE

Thank you for watching!

👉🏻 Working with creative teams that move brands forward
