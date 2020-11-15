Sam Day

Inside the Mind of Samuel Day

Hi Dribbble, I know I'm embarrassingly late to the party but I thought I'd start here with my latest project - my own portfolio website.

See it live here: https://www.samuelday.de/

Please let me know your thoughts :)

