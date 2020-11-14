Stephanie Wu

Product Dino

whimsical illustration hand drawn creative design
Present Self = Product Dino

Who? Product Designer, UX Designer, Front-end Developer, and thoughtful gal.

What? Create, do usability tests, interviews, surveys - 🙊, and deliver products.

Where? Hollywood North, Oh Canada... or remote to a place near you.

When? There was a beginning in time with lots of iterations.

Why? 💗 Design and Development.

How? With imagination, charisma, and strength.

Illustration part 2 of 3. Day of the dead folk art from Mexico was the inspiration.

Photo texture from Omar Flores

Posted on Nov 14, 2020
