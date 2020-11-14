Hasan Mahmud

music logo / modern logo

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
  • Save
music logo / modern logo uxdesign ui design ui ux minimalist logo minimalist minimal mp3 player m latter logo colorful logo modern logo music logo music app
Download color palette

Project: Logo Design
Company Name: Musocity
Industry: Music & Academic
Location: CA
Concept: M+3+Airdot (Negative Space)
Logo type : Modern+iconic

Available for Logo Design or Branding Project:

hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram

Behance

Pinterest

Linkedin

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud

More by Hasan Mahmud

View profile
    • Like