Slava Antipov

Uniunce logo

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov
  • Save
Uniunce logo antipslava typographic logo lettermark brandmark brand identity logomark ai tech logo freelancer for sale hand logo vector graphics graphic design логотип лого graphics design branding typography logo creative
Download color palette

Uniunce
U + U + hand

Available for sale.

Open for commissions: logo, branding.
Just write to me here, on my e-mail or in any of these social networks.

Portfolio and social networks:
Behance | Instagram | Vkontakte

My email: antipslava.design@gmail.com

🇷🇺
Uniunce
U + U + рука

Доступно для продажи.

Открыт для заказов: логотип, фирменный стиль.

Slava Antipov
Slava Antipov

More by Slava Antipov

View profile
    • Like