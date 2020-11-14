Ashik 🕸

ATLAS- Brand Guidelines

Ashik 🕸
Ashik 🕸
Hire Me
  • Save
ATLAS- Brand Guidelines redesign brand agency guidelines brand startup branding logotype logosystem minimalist logo logo design wordmark identity design branding design brandbook clever popular logomark logodesign brand identity brand design branding
ATLAS- Brand Guidelines redesign brand agency guidelines brand startup branding logotype logosystem minimalist logo logo design wordmark identity design branding design brandbook clever popular logomark logodesign brand identity brand design branding
ATLAS- Brand Guidelines redesign brand agency guidelines brand startup branding logotype logosystem minimalist logo logo design wordmark identity design branding design brandbook clever popular logomark logodesign brand identity brand design branding
ATLAS- Brand Guidelines redesign brand agency guidelines brand startup branding logotype logosystem minimalist logo logo design wordmark identity design branding design brandbook clever popular logomark logodesign brand identity brand design branding
Download color palette
  1. Frame 38.png
  2. Frame 42.png
  3. Frame 43.png
  4. 7.png

ATLAS- Brand Guidelines

Have any feedback? Feel free to share. 😊
Press "L to show your Love ❤️

I am available for freelance hire,
Part-time position (Remote), Project basis, Contract

📩 Email: aiashik016@gmail.com
📞 Call me: Skype

Instagram II Behance II LinkedIn

Ashik 🕸
Ashik 🕸
Brand, UI & Visual Designer. ✉️
Hire Me

More by Ashik 🕸

View profile
    • Like