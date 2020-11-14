Syed Roni

Restaurant Landing Page Exploration

Syed Roni
Syed Roni
Hire Me
  • Save
Restaurant Landing Page Exploration web exploration 2020 app landing page gradient color trendy food delivery food web design home page clean ui clean website web ux ui minimal landing page
Restaurant Landing Page Exploration web exploration 2020 app landing page gradient color trendy food delivery food web design home page clean ui clean website web ux ui minimal landing page
Download color palette
  1. Kitchen Landing Page.png
  2. Food 4.png

Hello Dribbblars

Restaurant landing page Exploration Hope you enjoy it!
Check the gallery or downloads section to see full pixels 😉

Show your love! Press “L”.
Want to see more projects?

Directly contact me :

I'm available to hire
Full-time (Remote), Contract, Project base.

Email: syedrony121@gmail.com
Skype: live:syedrony121

Follow me on:
Behance||Instagram||Linkedin

Landing Page.png
800 KB
Download
Syed Roni
Syed Roni
Taking your designs to the next level.
Hire Me

More by Syed Roni

View profile
    • Like