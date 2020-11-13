Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 026 - Subscribe

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard
DailyUI 026 - Subscribe illustration education app music email marketing subscribe dailyui 026 dailyui adobe xd ui design
✏️ DailyUI 026

Inspired by the 100 day UI challenge, here's a 100 day email subscription for sending subscribed users quick, daily music theory lessons to their inboxes 🎼

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard

