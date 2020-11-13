Diwali Festival Post

Hey there Dribbblers!

This Artwork design is made for Festival wishes purpose, Post for ShruMo Creatives (Instagram: shrumo_creatives). Diwali (English: /dɪˈwɑːliː/; Deepavali (IAST: dīpāvali) or Divali) is the Indian festival of lights, usually lasting five days and celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika (between mid-October and mid-November).

