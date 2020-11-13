Jonathan Simcoe

Fig Sur — Figma icons for macOS

Jonathan Simcoe
Jonathan Simcoe
  • Save
Fig Sur — Figma icons for macOS mac figma branding brand icons macos icon
Download color palette

I built these Figma and Figma Beta icons in the Big Sur shape and style.

Here is a Download Link.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 13, 2020
Jonathan Simcoe
Jonathan Simcoe

More by Jonathan Simcoe

View profile
    • Like