Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island - Website design

Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island - Website design statueofliberty graphic design art minimal digital design statue of liberty monument responsive web mobile website design
We've had the honor of working with Statue of Liberty Ellis Island Foundation to revamp their website for 2020. We were embedded with our partner Ruca to bring a more modern feel, including UX/UI, visual design, information architecture and aspects of development.

