Freeport Metrics

Forager

Freeport Metrics
Freeport Metrics
  • Save
Forager forbes experience design insights agile development business strategy rubyonrails angular agriculture analytics dashboard analytics web design dashboad ux ui website agtech
Download color palette

The Forager team had identified that the $14bn local food industry was ripe for expansion, and came to FreeportMetrics with a significant challenge: help us build a product that changes the way local food is sourced. 🍎 Maine’s diverse and dynamic agricultural and aquaculture communities combined with its passionate foodie culture made it the obvious place to launch the initial beta. 🥗

📰 Read the full case study on Behance.

📨 We're available for new projects! Drop us a message at info@freeportmetrics.com

⭐️ Check out our clients' feedback on our Clutch profile.
Let's be in touch:
📌 freeportmertics.com | Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter

Freeport Metrics
Freeport Metrics

More by Freeport Metrics

View profile
    • Like