Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mrinal

Glide : UI Components

Mrinal
Mrinal
Hire Me
  • Save
Glide : UI Components cards uikit components fitness app fitness statistics mobile ui iphone
Download color palette

Glide UI Kit available now! Glide is a cycle ride recording app in which you see your statistics, follow people and interact with other riders. Get the UI kit by clicking on the link below.

Download Now

View all tags
Posted on Nov 13, 2020
Mrinal
Mrinal
Interaction Designer // Available For Work
Hire Me

More by Mrinal

View profile
    • Like