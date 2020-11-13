🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello, friends! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a recipe app 🖐
🍝 On the first screen users can search for recipes, view stories with popular recipes and see recommendations based on their preferences. Users can also add a recipe to the list of favourites.
🥗 On the second screen there’s a picture of a chosen dish, its name and information about it: number of ingredients, calorie content, cooking time and number of serves. Lower users can see the needed ingredients and the cooking instruction.
🍊 The accent color is orange – it stimulates appetite and creates a contrast with the light interface of the app.
👨🍳 The main advantage of the app is that users can find a lot of good recipes in one place.
Created by Valery Boyko
We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩
Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜