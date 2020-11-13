Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Hello, friends! We’re happy to share with you the design we made for a recipe app 🖐

🍝 On the first screen users can search for recipes, view stories with popular recipes and see recommendations based on their preferences. Users can also add a recipe to the list of favourites.

🥗 On the second screen there’s a picture of a chosen dish, its name and information about it: number of ingredients, calorie content, cooking time and number of serves. Lower users can see the needed ingredients and the cooking instruction.

🍊 The accent color is orange – it stimulates appetite and creates a contrast with the light interface of the app.

👨‍🍳 The main advantage of the app is that users can find a lot of good recipes in one place.

Created by Valery Boyko

