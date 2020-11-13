Available for sale....

"LUXE - Event Company" Logo design actually made for luxurious Event management company or any others type of Luxurious Co. This concept were taken from ''LUXE brand, Shiny Golden Color and Luxurious look''.

This is my second shot in dribbble. Hope all of are would like my design.

Contact me for Freelance Work :

---------------------------------------------------

FB : www.facebook.com/mohammadtarek00

Email : mohammadtarek848@gmail.com

---------------------------------------------------

Best Regards

Mohammed Tarek