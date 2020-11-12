guardian/ baby shop logo

Hasan Mahmud

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
Approved logo for a brand that offers products for babies and children.

Project: Logo Design
Client: ***
Industry: Baby Products
Country: CA
Concept: I have tried to give the shape of baby + mother in " U ".

Hasan Mahmud
