guardian/ baby shop logo

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Approved logo for a brand that offers products for babies and children.
Project: Logo Design
Client: ***
Industry: Baby Products
Country: CA
Concept: I have tried to give the shape of baby + mother in " U ".
If you need a logo, you can contact me, I will try my best to get the job done.
📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com
Follow me :
https://www.instagram.com/hasan.mahmud5995/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/hasanm889/