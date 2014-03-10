Dan Lehman
Constructed Type WIP type typography paper construction hand made tactile graphic design
— broke out the cutting matt, x-acto blade, and bone-folder for some hand-built typography. It was used for the identity of the 2014 AIGA Leadership Conference. The font is Interstate.

Posted on Mar 10, 2014
