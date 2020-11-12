Fulcrum Rocks

SubbXi  platform for creating subtitles

Fulcrum Rocks
Fulcrum Rocks
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

SubbXi is a complete, user-friendly platform for captioning movies. It's fast, flexible, fault-tolerant.

With SubbXi, captioning agencies can create subtitles for any movie in just 1 day. It's seamless.
What do you think about its design?

Your feedback and, of course, likes are much appreciated!

Check out our recent cases: https://fulcrum.rocks/projects

Made with love at Fulcrum 😊

Fulcrum Rocks
Fulcrum Rocks
Full-Cycle Design & Development Agency
Hire Us

More by Fulcrum Rocks

View profile
    • Like