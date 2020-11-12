Plants Online Shop

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey creatives,
Want to live a Healthy and Greener Life?
Greener Plant App is a perfect eCommerce platform where you can shop the latest and healthy plants for your home décor. Greener Plant Take another glance at a mobile application built to help you identify plants in a snap.
Let me know what do you think!
Also, feel free to feedback and comment.
DudeShape
Instagram | Behance