Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergey Gribinyuk

Lyre | Logo concept

Sergey Gribinyuk
Sergey Gribinyuk
  • Save
Lyre | Logo concept music microphone lyre minimalistic logo branding blue vector flat design
Download color palette

Hey! Thanks for watching it.

Lyre on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/103590395/Lyre-Logo-concept

If you want to buy this logo: https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=391325

View all tags
Posted on Nov 12, 2020
Sergey Gribinyuk
Sergey Gribinyuk

More by Sergey Gribinyuk

View profile
    • Like