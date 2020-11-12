Purrweb UI

Data Storage Mobile App

Hey-hey, dribblers! We are here with our new shot for data storage app. It's an app for keeping and sharing your files!

🔍The main page contains a search for all files uploaded to the app and subcategories: folders, files, and users, so you can get quick access to the ones you need most. The users section assumes users who share folders or files with you.

📲Below on the main page is the uploading section, which shows the files that are currently being uploaded.

📖The second screen is a view of an open folder. It contains brief information about the folder, does it have co-owners, as well as how much space the folder takes up and how much space is left in this folder. Below the banner offers to buy additional space in the folder. Even lower are the files, added by date, regardless of their type. Adding each file is marked with a date.

🔵Contrasting blue and yellow correctly possess accents on the shot, the prevalence of blue is associated with strictness and orderliness.

What's the feature? In convenient file storage! It gives you quick access to each of them and helps you not to dig through huge lists of stored files.

Created by Polina Tolmacheva

