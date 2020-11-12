Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo Design: Bestcrea

Logo Design: Bestcrea branding design brand brand identity brand design type design typedesign logodesinger branding typography illustration icon design logodesign logotype logo design logos logo
Hello to everyone!

Bestcrea is a graphic design agency. I prepared the letter B from "croptool". It has been a nice and enjoyable logo design for me. I hope you like it too :)

How did you find the design? I am waiting for your criticism.

sencanwork@gmail.com

