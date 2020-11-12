Mario Dsgn

Black Arthy Casual Handwritten Font

Mario Dsgn
Mario Dsgn
  • Save
Black Arthy Casual Handwritten Font simple signature design typography logo script handlettering branding fashion modern handwriting handwritten casual
Download color palette

Black Arthy is a simple and casual handwritten font. It looks stunning for your creative projects such as on logo and branding, wedding invitation, flyer or brochure title, magazine headline, label & packaging design, and another design that needs a handwritten style.

Download here:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/black-arthy/ref/542206/

Mario Dsgn
Mario Dsgn

More by Mario Dsgn

View profile
    • Like