Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Can you spend a single day without music?
Personally I can't, the constant companion while I make illustrations is music. Music helps to focus, or relax, or makes us feel good ...no matter what the situation is, there's always a tune to give us company.
This illustration was prepared celebrating World Music Day and is a part of my "CREATOR Series".
Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com
You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/