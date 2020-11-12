Can you spend a single day without music?

Personally I can't, the constant companion while I make illustrations is music. Music helps to focus, or relax, or makes us feel good ...no matter what the situation is, there's always a tune to give us company.

This illustration was prepared celebrating World Music Day and is a part of my "CREATOR Series".

