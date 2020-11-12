Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
MUSIC

MUSIC yellow music drum music illustration urbanart workspace notes modern illustrations minimalism interiors illustration digital illustration desk color coffee cup adobe illustrator
Can you spend a single day without music?
Personally I can't, the constant companion while I make illustrations is music. Music helps to focus, or relax, or makes us feel good ...no matter what the situation is, there's always a tune to give us company.
This illustration was prepared celebrating World Music Day and is a part of my "CREATOR Series".

Got a project in mind!
Drop me a mail at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

You can find me on Instagram at :
https://www.instagram.com/_medeepdraws_/

    • Like