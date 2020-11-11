Natasha Winnard Consultancy

🎟️ Freelancers - want to double your rate? Join industry legends Mt Freelance for an interactive two-part crash course in July. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Natasha Winnard is an international youth empowerment consultant providing online guidance and support for mobile families (students and parents).
I've created a minimalistic logo to represent a human-centred business. Open arms symbolise accessibility, openness and also the will to support and care for all young people in need of Natasha's services.
