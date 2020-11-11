Susana Costa

Daily Pots

Susana Costa
Susana Costa
Daily Pots dietitian nutrition meals clean design branding pots jar monogram dp sustainability green eco zero waste reusable leaf wreath fit healthy cook food
Logo designed for Daily Pots, a healthy food business based in Vienna, Austria.

Daily Pots offers a quick and convenient way to get fresh pre-made meals at specific pick-up locations. Real food for good people, served in reusable glass jars.

Susana Costa
Susana Costa
Brand design & websites for ethical businesses
