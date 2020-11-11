🏅 MagmaCray

Landing Page

🏅 MagmaCray
🏅 MagmaCray
  • Save
Landing Page simplicity clean concept creative ux neon ledger blockchain crypto abstract ui design deevanshu dashboad dark theme dark mode dark
Download color palette

We have made a simplified and user friendly landing page for our "Crypto Ledger".
If you like this design then please press "L"
We are really looking for your precious feedback!

Visit Us

Dribbble

Team MagmaCray
hello@magmacray.com

🏅 MagmaCray
🏅 MagmaCray

More by 🏅 MagmaCray

View profile
    • Like