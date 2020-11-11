Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
travel logo/T logo

travel logo/T logo ux designer ux desgin ui design uiux minimalist logo minimalist travel agency travel logo modern logo colorful logo colorful design t latter logo traveling ap icon
Project: Logo Design
Client: ***
Industry: Travel agency
Location: CA
Concept: Travel bag in Latter " T " (Negative space)

If you need a logo, you can contact me, I will try my best to get the job done.

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

    • Like