Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island - Website design

Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island - Website design art statue of liberty web branding minimal graphic design statueofliberty digital design animation interaction website ui design ux
It was a rare privilege to honor the story of American immigration through design and functionality on this Statue of Liberty Ellis Island Foundation site overhaul project. Shoutout to our partner, Ruca, for bringing us in.

