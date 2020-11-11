penna.design Business Card Design

Print isn't dead!

I decided to design myself a set of double-sided business cards as part of my rebrand.

Something I felt was missing was a sophisticated set of business cards that I'd feel proud to hand out and keep on my person.

I still have my first set of business cards. Why? Because I was ashamed to hand them out! The design was poor and didn't give off the right message.

I didn't feel like I'd be putting my best foot forward in getting my name and business out there by handing them out.

These business cards give the impression that I'm serious about what I do (because I am), and I offer a professional service (because I do).

Business cards are still a great way to network - many businesses use them and will continue to use them in this digital age, so don't be afraid to get your own designed and printed off. Let the world know why they should work with you!

