Animasus

OAKAO Lookbook

Animasus
Animasus
OAKAO Lookbook website webdesign web ui product lookbook graphicdesign figmadesign figma fashionbrand fashion ecommerce design
More website design practice using the imaginary, gender neutral fashion brand, OAKAO.

Animasus
Animasus
Los Angeles based Art Director & Designer & Illustrator

