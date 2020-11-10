Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Angel Casaul

Bubble Bath

Angel Casaul
Angel Casaul
  • Save
Bubble Bath relax bathtub bath time illustration
Download color palette

Bubble baths keep bad days away. Amirite?

Animated an unused styleframe for a project we worked on.

Character Design by EG Albor

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2020
Angel Casaul
Angel Casaul

More by Angel Casaul

View profile
    • Like