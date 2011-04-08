A phone calls life cycle in Firmafon V2

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
We are working on a new version of www.firmafon.dk, a small business phone solution in Denmark.
This shot is a part of our "show call" feature with shows the life cycle of a call when it comes in to the companies mainnumber and through a phone menu. The map behind shows where the employee how received the call was located at the time of the call.