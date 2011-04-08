Niklas Stephenson

A phone calls life cycle in Firmafon V2

We are working on a new version of www.firmafon.dk, a small business phone solution in Denmark.

This shot is a part of our "show call" feature with shows the life cycle of a call when it comes in to the companies mainnumber and through a phone menu. The map behind shows where the employee how received the call was located at the time of the call.

Apr 8, 2011
