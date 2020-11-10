Bryan Soto

Garving Web App Design - Social Network

Bryan Soto
Bryan Soto
Hire Me
  • Save
Garving Web App Design - Social Network web app design application ui design app native app web design agency design minimal ux xd design
Garving Web App Design - Social Network web app design application ui design app native app web design agency design minimal ux xd design
Garving Web App Design - Social Network web app design application ui design app native app web design agency design minimal ux xd design
Garving Web App Design - Social Network web app design application ui design app native app web design agency design minimal ux xd design
Download color palette
  1. Slide 1@2x.png
  2. Slide 1 – 1@2x.png
  3. Slide 1 – 2@2x.png
  4. Slide 1 – 3@2x.png

This Web design project was directly following the branding's completion. We had a blast designing the discovery page, home, user-flow & payment processing screens which resulted in a design/experience that the client loved and we're now excited to move towards development, on. 

Bryan Soto
Bryan Soto
Designing, Eternal, Shiny & Chrome.
Hire Me

More by Bryan Soto

View profile
    • Like