Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kluge

Toluna - Homepage

Kluge
Kluge
  • Save
Toluna - Homepage ui desktop homepagedesign surveys design webdesign kluge
Download color palette

We brought together an illustrative style with a photorealistic hand to visually represent the people’s influence on Toluna’s product. Each icon represents human engagement and the benefits of helping shape your world.

Have a creative project that involves technology? Drop us a line at hello@klugeinteractive.com

View all tags
Posted on Nov 10, 2020
Kluge
Kluge
Creative Technology Studio

More by Kluge

View profile
    • Like