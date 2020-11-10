charging boat logo

Project: Charging Boat

Client: ***

Industry: Electric

Location: CA

Concept : Sails + Battery (Negative Space )

If you need logo, you can contact me, I will try my best to get the job done.

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram

Behance

Pinterest

Linkedin

Related Keywords :

#logos #style #logoinspirations #instalike #cute #logonew #creative #learnlogodesign #logodesigner #graphicdesigner #design #designinspiration #instadaily #love #instagood #photooftheday #bird #fashion #logomurah #happy #behance #dribbble #birdsofinstagram #logo #graphicdesign #art