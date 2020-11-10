Lim Choi

Tokyo 2020_Olympics

Tokyo 2020_Olympics tokyoolympics red ui red asia intro splash uidesign japan tokyo2020 olympics tokyotower typography 東京 mobile japanese tokyo app ux
I made this a long time ago... Sadly it didn't happen because of pandemic. but hopefully people will use this as a piece of idea for their design.

Product Designer Based in Tokyo
